"Before I Started Gambling I Had Everything" Gambler Driven To Brink Of Suicide Tells LBC

5 July 2019, 14:56

Alex called to tell LBC he was addicted to fixed odds betting terminals, so much so he was driven to the brink of suicide. But banning them has saved him.

With William Hill announcing they plan to close 700 high street stores, with the loss of 4,500 jobs, James O'Brien spoke to Alex a gambling addict said he lost everything because of Fixed Odds Betting Terminals.

"Before I started gambling, I had everything," Alex said, "my life was great."

He told LBC he was "mentally weak" whenever he had spare money he couldn't stop thinking about gambling.

When James asked if he was gambling on FOBT the caller made a shocking revelation. He told LBC he lost "£10,000 in one day."

When James asked him why he gambled, Alex said he was ill, "before this law came in I was going to kill myself."

He said he thought his family would have a more "decent life" if he was dead.

When it comes to the William Hill closures, gambling addict Alex said: "It might be 4,000 people losing their job but they save millions of peoples lives."

However, Alex said now he has a "great life" and his wife is happy with him.

If you're affected by any of the issues discussed, please contact one of these helplines:

Samaritans: 116 123

GambleAware: 0808 8020 133

