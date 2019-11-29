Boris Johnson fan can't give James O'Brien even one reason he likes the PM

29 November 2019, 14:01

This caller said he was a big fan of Boris Johnson, but when James O'Brien asked him why, he failed to give a single reason.

The Prime Minister answered questions from LBC listeners for an hour this morning in an often-tricky phone-in and James O'Brien was asking for people's opinions on how it went.

Matthew called in from Hampton to say that people should get off Boris Johnson's back.

He said: "I'm a Boris fan. Everyone's got a past and I think people have got it in for him a little bit."

James asked what he has done to show those people that they should actually support the Prime Minister.

When all Matthew could say is that he's doing a good job, James asks what exactly he's done that Matthew liked.

James O'Brien had a call from a fan of Boris Johnson
James O'Brien had a call from a fan of Boris Johnson. Picture: LBC

The caller responded: "You've got the give the guy a chance. At the end of the day, more voted out than in. I don't even know why we're having this discussion."

But James pointed out to him: "It's because you rang the radio station, Matthew. With your phone."

The call got even worse for Matthew after that. Watch it at the top of the page.

