James O’Brien scrutinises Boris Johnson's call for Ukraine to join EU

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Boris Johnson urged Ukraine to join the European Union, which James O'Brien dubs "gross" as the former PM championed Brexit and even linked Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the EU.

James O’Brien also swiped at the “huge swathes of the media” caught up in the “corruption” caused by the former Prime Minister, labelling this as their reason for not wanting to point out his contradiction.

James delivered a fresh and fierce takedown of Boris Johnson for saying Ukraine should join the EU, after accusing the bloc of being responsible for Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

He refused to hold back, ripping into the former Prime Minister for his contradictory statement and for much of the media’s silence on the matter.

“This isn’t getting covered anywhere else…you may not even be aware of this,” James said.

“How do you feel about living in a country where the bloke who sold you Brexit is now selling European Union membership to a country that he claimed got invaded by Russia, because of the actions of the European Union?” he asked.

James branded it “a ball of grossness".

"So utterly Gordian…you can't untie it, it's so grim and so gross and that’s where we are as a country.”

He then asked listeners how it made them feel, whether they were “fans” or “can’t quite believe how low we’ve been brought by the actions of that man, and the slavish devotion to him of millions of people who should know better”.

James went on: “Huge swathes of the media can’t tell you the simple truth about one man and one issue because they are utterly utterly caught up in the corruption that he’s caused.”