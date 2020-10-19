Brexit voter didn't know Australia-deal and No-Deal 'were the same thing'

By EJ Ward

"I wasn't aware that the Australia deal and No Deal were the same," this Brexit voter told LBC - even though he had been following the UK's exit from the EU.

After Business Secretary Alok Sharma dismissed the difference between a No Deal Brexit and an Australia-style deal as "semantics," James O'Brien gave his view on the issue.

Speaking to LBC listener Peter who said he's "followed Brexit" and is "quite a strong Tory" he said, "I wasn't aware that the Australia deal and No Deal were the same."

James pointed out that the second thing Peter said "completely destroys the validity of the first thing."

"You obviously don't if you didn't realise Australia-style deal meant No Deal," James said before pointing out "it's nothing to do with being clever."

When the caller was asked how he felt about the "plan and the people in charge" he said he has "always wanted to get out of the European Market because I want to be a sovereign state," James was left with his head in his hands.

"Well I think we can make our own laws," the caller replied.

"How do you do that if you're in a trade and negotiation?" James questioned the caller.

After an exchange on sovereignty, James was left asking how "after four years can you still be coming out with this stuff?"

Watch the whole insightful exchange in the video at the top of the page.

The exchange comes after the Business Secretary appeared on LBC this morning and was asked by a caller how small businesses should prepare for No Deal.

Mr Sharma replied: "The Prime Minister has been very clear on this that we are preparing to leave on Australia terms, which is WTO plus additional measures.

"But this is up to the EU. We have always been very clear that we would like to leave on a Canadian-style deal trade deal but it was clear on Thursday that wasn't the direction it was going."