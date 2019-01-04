Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien No-Deal Brexit Will Be Good... Even If It's A Disaster

4 January 2019, 12:11

This caller told James O'Brien that a no-deal Brexit will be a good thing for Britain, even if it leads to economic disaster.

James was asking callers why they think the UK has nothing to fear from leaving the European Union without any agreement.

Mickey called and was convinced that change is always a good thing. And he insisted that is true, even if the economy crashes as a result.

James O&squot;Brien&squot;s face when a caller accused him of "bamboozling" him
James O'Brien's face when a caller accused him of "bamboozling" him. Picture: LBC

And when James put his words back to him, Mickey accused James of trying to bamboozle him.

Mickey said: "I think that leaving gives us the opportunity of change and that is a positive. Regardless of whether it's going to be an economic disaster, change is positive."

After checking whether he was being serious, James checked: "So economic disaster is a positive?"

This is a call you have to listen to in full. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

The Top 10 Moments From Maajid Nawaz 2018

14 days ago

Matt Frei and the Grimaldi Lines cargo ship

Cargo Ship: Owners Explain How Vessel Was Taken Over By Stowaways

13 days ago

The Brexit caller who claimed "you can't buy British yogurt in supermarkets"

Brexiteer Complains Because He “Can’t Buy British Yogurt In Supermarkets”

19 mins ago