James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Leading names who were in favour of leaving the European Union faced vicious swipes from James O'Brien in this damning monologue.

James O’Brien unleashed a fresh and fierce takedown of Brexiteers for their refusal to face the “reality” that leaving the EU has not gone well for many UK businesses.

Reports from the British Chambers of Commerce revealed that more than three-quarters of businesses feel the trade deal signed by Boris Johnson has not increased sales or grown their companies.

James swiped at “people who thought Nigel Farage was a more trusted agent than the Governor of the Bank of England” and those “who thought they could perhaps lean on Jacob Rees-Mogg more than they could lean on the assembled academics of this country”.

“It’s horrible, it's ridiculous, it's close to surreal!” he said in disbelief.

Continuing his obliterative monologue, James said there were “egregious examples of dishonesty in the House of Commons, but this is on a different level…a conspiracy of corrupted reality”.

He said of the “epochal” and “generation-defining political issue” that “the liars who sold it are still lying and the mugs who fell for it are pleading with you not to talk about it”.

“Could you imagine if in 1967 England fans had demanded that we stop talking about winning the World Cup?” he asked.

“Why would you want to stop talking about a glorious victory?” he added.

James pointed out some consequences of leaving, including “obsessing about refugees, obsessing about desperate people in small boats, not even pausing to draw breath when four of them drown in the English Channel…let’s carry on punting crud about Rwanda”.

“We live in a country that has been utterly corrupted by a refusal to recognise reality”, he asserted.