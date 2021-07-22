'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'

22 July 2021, 11:49 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 11:50

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller explained his business has been worse due to crippling supply shortages caused by the 'pingdemic.'

This caller rang up LBC's James O'Brien to share his experiences of supply shortages which have impacted his business.

The conversation comes as some retailers struggle to keep shelves fully stocked due to staff being "pinged".

The caller told James things for his business had gotten worse since freedom day.

LIVE: Supermarket shortages - Shoppers warned not to panic buy as some shops close

Explaining he runs several juice and smoothie bars the caller said his business had now been contacted by a supplier to say deliveries of frozen yoghurt would have to be delayed.

He said this would leave him unable to make 60-70% of his normal sales.

"We'll be losing money hand over fist," he told James.

James said the call had brought him "crashing back down to earth," setting out the positives of small business owners the LBC host suggested he had been 'kneecapped'.

Up to 25% of staff at some businesses in the food and drink industry are self-isolating after being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app, the head of a key industry body has said.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told Sky News: "I think the situation is concerning and it's up and down the supply chain."

Iceland has said it had closed 'a number of stores' after 1,000 members of staff - 4% of its workforce - were 'pinged'.

The chain has also warned people not to stockpile goods when they go shopping.

BP has also said it has had to temporarily close some of its stations due to a petrol and diesel supply problem caused by a shortage of lorry drivers who were also pinged.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'byelaw'

Sadiq Khan: Non-mask wearers on TfL could face penalties through 'bylaw'
No vaccine passports for TfL services

Sadiq Khan 'not in favour' of vaccine passports for TfL services
James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'

James O'Brien's take on Cummings 'using' PM to get 'Brexit con over the line'
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'

4 days ago

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard trial

Ex-police chief: Womens' faith in justice system destroyed amid Everard case

12 days ago

NHS Confederation official predicts 'incredibly disruptive' Covid pressures on hospitals

NHS official warns of 'extreme pressure' hospitals are facing, as Covid cases rise

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The victim died near Brixton tube station

Brixton stabbing victim was 'filming music video when he was attacked'
Staff at The Royal Marsden Hospital have been warned of rising infection rates in the city

London hospitals warned there could be 1,500 coronavirus patients by mid-August
The inquest into the tram's derailment concluded that it was an accident.

Croydon tram crash: Victims died in accident and were not unlawfully killed, inquest jury rules
The NHS is set to receive a 3% pay rise

Explained: Everything you need to know about the 3% NHS pay rise
Thousands have been asked to self-isolate by the NHS app.

Record number of alerts sent to NHS Covid app users

Sadiq Khan has called for key workers to be exempt from isolation

Sadiq Khan: London's 999 workers, food supply and TfL staff must be exempt from 'pings'
Empty shelves in Sainsbury's in Bath yesterday

Covid app ping live updates: Shoppers warned not to panic buy goods
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to Nick Ferrari this morning

Business Secretary: Self-isolation rules to stay until August 16, despite pingdemic
The 7-year-old was caught with the blade by teachers

Calls for mandatory knife crime education after 7-year-old caught with blade at school
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Business Secretary says Northern Ireland Protocol is 'not set in stone'