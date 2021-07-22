'Business is worse since Freedom Day due to crippling supply shortages'

By EJ Ward

This caller explained his business has been worse due to crippling supply shortages caused by the 'pingdemic.'

This caller rang up LBC's James O'Brien to share his experiences of supply shortages which have impacted his business.

The conversation comes as some retailers struggle to keep shelves fully stocked due to staff being "pinged".

The caller told James things for his business had gotten worse since freedom day.

LIVE: Supermarket shortages - Shoppers warned not to panic buy as some shops close

Explaining he runs several juice and smoothie bars the caller said his business had now been contacted by a supplier to say deliveries of frozen yoghurt would have to be delayed.

He said this would leave him unable to make 60-70% of his normal sales.

"We'll be losing money hand over fist," he told James.

James said the call had brought him "crashing back down to earth," setting out the positives of small business owners the LBC host suggested he had been 'kneecapped'.

Up to 25% of staff at some businesses in the food and drink industry are self-isolating after being pinged by the NHS Test and Trace app, the head of a key industry body has said.

Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told Sky News: "I think the situation is concerning and it's up and down the supply chain."

Iceland has said it had closed 'a number of stores' after 1,000 members of staff - 4% of its workforce - were 'pinged'.

The chain has also warned people not to stockpile goods when they go shopping.

BP has also said it has had to temporarily close some of its stations due to a petrol and diesel supply problem caused by a shortage of lorry drivers who were also pinged.