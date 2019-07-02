Business Owner's Response To Jeremy Hunt's Comments On Companies Going Bust

This business owner told James O'Brien that his company faces ruin if the UK goes ahead with a no-deal Brexit - and he had a few choice words for Jeremy Hunt who said that would be a price worth paying.

Tim in Leatherhead is a former dairy farmer in Germany and was calling LBC to respond to a series of callers who he referred to as "morons" who didn't have a clue what they were talking about.

And it was when he was talking about his business that he got really passionate.

He told James O'Brien: "We had to stop exporting in February because we didn't know, with the deadline of 29th March, that when we put stuff in the container in Southampton, what it was going to be worth when it arrived in India or Africa or wherever it was going.

"My overdraft went up £180,000 in that period. And now we're looking at doing exactly the same thing again.

"I've just got my overdraft back under control and we're going to do the same again on 31st October. Why? What is the benefit?

"I've lost it today. People are going to lose their jobs.

"The overdraft is secured on my house and my pension. And Jeremy Hunt says it's ok if a few businesses go bust. What for?

"Unbelievable. I'm not going to be polite any more. We're supposed to be building bridges, but how do you build bridges with complete and utter morons like that?"

