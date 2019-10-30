James O'Brien Gets Call From Workington Man Over Key Election Battleground

30 October 2019, 13:08 | Updated: 30 October 2019, 13:16

The Conservatives are targeting 'Workington Man' as a way to win the General Election. James O'Brien spoke to a man from Workington to see if they'll succeed.

Boris Johnson has identified the white, older Leave voters in Rugby League towns in the north as the people they need to appeal to in order to get a majority.

James received a call from Andrew from Workington, who said it showed old-fashioned stereotypes of what people in the north are like.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "I think it's another lazy stereotype to be honest.

"I almost fit it perfectly well. I am white, in my 40s, but I am degree-educated and my views on Brexit couldn't be further from what they say."

James O'Brien heard from Workington Man
James O'Brien heard from Workington Man. Picture: PA / LBC

However, he admitted he did recognise the person they are targeting.

He added: "I recognise it generally in the small towns in areas that are not particularly well-connected to the rest of the country. The nearest big city is a couple of hours away and with our transport system, our issues tend to be forgotten.

"What seems to have happened is that all those who think Brexit is the cure to all the ills that affect them jump on that bandwagon to promote that in these towns.

"It could mean that people are convinced that my leaving the EU and by adopting the stance that Boris Johnson is taking that everything will all of a sudden be cured and every problem they've had with the town would disappear."

James summed it up: "The sunlit uplands are in reach with just one more vote."

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

Maajid Nawaz Reacts To Trump Announcement Of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Death

2 days ago

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

Andrew Bridgen Argues For An Election To Rid Parliament Of Tory Rebels

3 days ago

This Caller Gave A "Never Mentioned" Reason For His Brexit Vote U-Turn

This Caller Gives A "Never Mentioned" Reason For His Brexit Vote U-Turn

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

Grenfell Tower Survivor Tells James O'Brien How He Ignored Stay Put Order

Grenfell Tower Survivor Tells James O'Brien About The Stay Put Policy
The Nigel Farage Show 30 October 2019

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal 'would deliver £70bn hit to economy by 2029'

Facebook agrees £500k fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal