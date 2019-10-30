James O'Brien Gets Call From Workington Man Over Key Election Battleground

The Conservatives are targeting 'Workington Man' as a way to win the General Election. James O'Brien spoke to a man from Workington to see if they'll succeed.

Boris Johnson has identified the white, older Leave voters in Rugby League towns in the north as the people they need to appeal to in order to get a majority.

James received a call from Andrew from Workington, who said it showed old-fashioned stereotypes of what people in the north are like.

Speaking on LBC, he said: "I think it's another lazy stereotype to be honest.

"I almost fit it perfectly well. I am white, in my 40s, but I am degree-educated and my views on Brexit couldn't be further from what they say."

James O'Brien heard from Workington Man. Picture: PA / LBC

However, he admitted he did recognise the person they are targeting.

He added: "I recognise it generally in the small towns in areas that are not particularly well-connected to the rest of the country. The nearest big city is a couple of hours away and with our transport system, our issues tend to be forgotten.

"What seems to have happened is that all those who think Brexit is the cure to all the ills that affect them jump on that bandwagon to promote that in these towns.

"It could mean that people are convinced that my leaving the EU and by adopting the stance that Boris Johnson is taking that everything will all of a sudden be cured and every problem they've had with the town would disappear."

James summed it up: "The sunlit uplands are in reach with just one more vote."