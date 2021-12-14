The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

14 December 2021, 14:36 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 14:45

By Seán Hickey

LBC listeners were moved to tears by this caller's story, and infuriated by the reason he felt compelled to share it.

With up to 70 Tory MPs threatening a revolt against Boris Johnson amid a vote on plan B measures today, there has been widespread criticism of measures, particularly Covid vaccine passes.

One MP Marcus Fysh received widespread criticism after likening the measures being brought in to the atrocities of the Nazis in the early 20th century. In response to Mr Fysh, caller John shared his story with James O'Brien.

Read more: PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures

He told James that his mother arrived in the UK on kinder transport in "late 1938" to protect her from the Nazis. In the 50s she was told that her entire family had been murdered by the Nazis, which led her to commit suicide.

"I have never ever touched, felt or remembered my mother", he told James.

Read more: Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour

"When I hear one of our elected representatives suggesting that a potentially life saving measure...[is] in line with Nazi Germany, it absolutely takes me out."

The caller told James O'Brien that he was four years old when his mother died. He explained that through all the trauma he has experienced, he couldn't believe the comparisons being drawn by an MP when it came to vaccine passes.

James was speechless for most of the conversation, but told the caller: "I can't apologise on behalf of Marcus Fysh, but I'm so sorry you have to hear this crap from people like that, I really am."

The brave caller concluded by telling LBC listeners that his story is by no means unique.

"There were 10,000 kinder children and they have their own trauma."

Marcus Fysh MP has been approached for comment.

