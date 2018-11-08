James O'Brien's Call With The "Most Admirable Person I Can Remember Speaking To"

8 November 2018, 13:04 | Updated: 8 November 2018, 14:45

James O'Brien was left lost for words following this incredibly emotional call with the charity worker who took a call from a nine-year-old girl looking for a job.

James said that Ellie Waugh, the CEO of Humanity Torbay, was "one of the most admirable people I can remember speaking to for a very long time".

She spoke passionately of her work helping a nine-year-old who called up essentially begging for work because her family didn't have enough money.

The girl revealed that her mother had died and her Dad had lost her job and she wanted any kind of job to help her family - cleaning the floor, cleaning dishes. Ellie admitted she broke down in tears at receiving such a heartbreaking call.

What followed was one of the most passionate and emotional calls that many LBC listeners had ever heard.

James O'Brien was in pieces after Ellie's emotional call
James O'Brien was in pieces after Ellie's emotional call. Picture: LBC

Within an hour of her call on LBC, Ellie revealed that the charity's fundraising appeal had gone up from £1,000 to over £20,000.

- Donate to Ellie's charity Humanity Torbay

LBC's Twitter feed was full of respect for Ellie.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Slams Vegan Protestor For Showing Graphic Images To 4-Year-Old

4 days ago

Wes Streeting

Tuition Fee Cuts "Don't Address The Real Issue": Wes Streeting

5 days ago

Americans are going to the polls for the US midterm elections

Anthony Scaramucci Tells Donald Trump: “Tone Down The Rhetoric”

2 days ago