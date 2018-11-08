James O'Brien's Call With The "Most Admirable Person I Can Remember Speaking To"

James O'Brien was left lost for words following this incredibly emotional call with the charity worker who took a call from a nine-year-old girl looking for a job.

James said that Ellie Waugh, the CEO of Humanity Torbay, was "one of the most admirable people I can remember speaking to for a very long time".

She spoke passionately of her work helping a nine-year-old who called up essentially begging for work because her family didn't have enough money.

The girl revealed that her mother had died and her Dad had lost her job and she wanted any kind of job to help her family - cleaning the floor, cleaning dishes. Ellie admitted she broke down in tears at receiving such a heartbreaking call.

What followed was one of the most passionate and emotional calls that many LBC listeners had ever heard.

James O'Brien was in pieces after Ellie's emotional call. Picture: LBC

Within an hour of her call on LBC, Ellie revealed that the charity's fundraising appeal had gone up from £1,000 to over £20,000.

- Donate to Ellie's charity Humanity Torbay

LBC's Twitter feed was full of respect for Ellie.

Listen to @mrjamesob on @LBC, the story of the 9 year old girl asking for work cleaning floors to help get food for her family from Humanity Torbay. Listen and don't weep, I dare you.



THIS IS GOING ON IN THE FIFTH/SIXTH LARGEST ECONOMY IN THE WORLD IN THE 21ST CENTURY! — Andrew Parnall: #EarnMyVote #PeoplesVote #Remain (@dontbrexitfixit) November 8, 2018