LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

By Grace Parsons

LBC caller takes aim at the Home Secretary after she was confronted over her language used to describe migrants.

After the Home Secretary refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor over her use of language akin to that of the Nazis, this James O'Brien caller, Claire in Westminster, took aim at Suella Braverman.

The Home Secretary was confronted by Holocaust survivor Joan Salter, who said describing migrants as an “invasion” was similar to the language that the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.

Suella Braverman refused to apologise to the 83-year-old saying: "I won’t apologise for the language that I have used to demonstrate the scale of the problem.”

Claire fumed: "These people are so impervious to the pain they cause, this woman is the survivor of the worst racist crime of the 20th century where that language led to people being carted off in cattle carts and being massacred.

"But because Braverman is so impervious to that, her objective is to flex her muscles to make sure that 'We are the big brave Tories, we'll keep the swarms out, we'll protect our pure society' and that's another thing the Nazis used to invoke."

"That survivor was quite right, when you other people and relegate them to vermin status - not even grant them the status of humanity...don't denigrate our history," the caller stated.

