LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

16 January 2023, 11:29

By Grace Parsons

LBC caller takes aim at the Home Secretary after she was confronted over her language used to describe migrants.

After the Home Secretary refused to apologise to a Holocaust survivor over her use of language akin to that of the Nazis, this James O'Brien caller, Claire in Westminster, took aim at Suella Braverman.

The Home Secretary was confronted by Holocaust survivor Joan Salter, who said describing migrants as an “invasion” was similar to the language that the Nazis used to justify murdering her family.

Suella Braverman refused to apologise to the 83-year-old saying: "I won’t apologise for the language that I have used to demonstrate the scale of the problem.”

READ MORE: Ex Chancellor Philip Hammond says Tories' hardline immigration stance a barrier to growth, calls for closer ties with EU

Claire fumed: "These people are so impervious to the pain they cause, this woman is the survivor of the worst racist crime of the 20th century where that language led to people being carted off in cattle carts and being massacred.

"But because Braverman is so impervious to that, her objective is to flex her muscles to make sure that 'We are the big brave Tories, we'll keep the swarms out, we'll protect our pure society' and that's another thing the Nazis used to invoke."

"That survivor was quite right, when you other people and relegate them to vermin status - not even grant them the status of humanity...don't denigrate our history," the caller stated.

READ MORE: Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien

Exclusive
James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O’Brien presses Mick Lynch on his Brexit support potentially lowering workers’ rights

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James O'Brien: 'Andrew Potato' is the 'worst kind of misogynist'

James

'Boing, boing I'll go!': James O'Brien says he'll now travel via 'enormous space hopper' in satirical rant

James O'Brien 03/12/22

James O'Brien rebukes Rishi Sunak for ignoring alarm bells as 'NHS chaos has become normal'

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: 'Anti-woke' caller can't give examples of what 'anti-woke' means

Best of 2022: James O'Brien

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's explosive reaction to Keir Starmer being cleared of Beergate

12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

‘Callous, cruel, contemptuous!’: James O’Brien enraged by Health Sec’s claims about striking healthcare workers

james paramedic

James O’Brien is moved by paramedic who calls out culture of concealing struggle within NHS

James O'Brien

'We deserve better than this': says James O'Brien as striking healthcare workers get 'a traditional Tory kicking'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

1 day ago

Caller slams privately-educated Tory government

'I would want a refund': Caller slams 13 years of rule by privately-educated Tories

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

M&S announce 20 new store openings, 12 food halls and the creation of 3400 new jobs

PC David Carrick

Met police officer admits 49 sex crimes including 24 rapes in horrific campaign of abuse spanning 18 years
There was travel chaos as much of the country woke to snow and heavy rain

Arctic blast sweeps Britain as snow and rain bring chaos and trains disrupted by ‘liquified mud’ and huge landslip
TfL has urged people to be 'active bystanders' against sexual harassment

Londoners urged to 'intervene safely' if people are being sexually harassed on public transport, as reported attacks spike
A British woman has been killed in an Avalanche in the French Alps

British hiker dies in Mont Blanc avalanche as French Alps experience heavy snowfall

Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested after 30 years on the run. Main picture, police at the clinic where he was arrested

Italy's most wanted Mafia boss arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run as police swoop on private clinic
Police could be allowed to intervene much sooner in protests if a new bill comes into force

Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption
80 per cent of people said the NHS had got worse in the past five years

Two thirds of Brits now think the NHS is 'bad' and most believe it 'will get worse over next five years'
LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

LBC caller puts Keir Starmer on spot over money donated by Just Stop Oil donor

Sir Keir defends his view that 16 is too young to change gender

Sir Keir Starmer defends his view that 16 is too young to change legal gender