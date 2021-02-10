Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'

By Sam Sholli

A James O'Brien caller has described the type of people who break Covid travel rules.

The exchange between Richard in Portugal and James comes after the Government's introduction of a 10-year maximum sentence for lying about travelling from 'red list' countries during the Covid pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also announced that people who have to stay in quarantine hotels will also be charged £1,750 for their stay.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the measure on LBC, telling Nick Ferrari the public should not only avoid travel to the 33 'red list' countries, bur also around the UK.

Richard told James: "I think the 10-year rule for me, the issue around it is we're basically dealing with intelligent idiots."

He added: "These are the guys that do whatever they want. We've got people that have got the money and the mentality to subvert the rules on quarantine.

"I'm seeing this. I work in real estate. I see people trying to get here and trying to do things."

James has predicted that the 10 year maximum sentence for lying about travelling from 'red list' countries during the Covid pandemic will never be enforced.

Meanwhile, Richard argued: "The 10-year rule is a really big stick to threaten them with."

Expanding on his view, he added: "Because what are these people scared of? They're not scared of fines. They've got the money to pay it. They'll work their way around it."

Richard suggested people would be deterred "if there's a genuine possibility that they might be taken to court and embarrassed and threatened with something".