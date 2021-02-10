Caller brands people breaking Covid quarantine rules 'idiots'

10 February 2021, 15:45

By Sam Sholli

A James O'Brien caller has described the type of people who break Covid travel rules.

The exchange between Richard in Portugal and James comes after the Government's introduction of a 10-year maximum sentence for lying about travelling from 'red list' countries during the Covid pandemic.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has also announced that people who have to stay in quarantine hotels will also be charged £1,750 for their stay.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the measure on LBC, telling Nick Ferrari the public should not only avoid travel to the 33 'red list' countries, bur also around the UK.

Richard told James: "I think the 10-year rule for me, the issue around it is we're basically dealing with intelligent idiots."

He added: "These are the guys that do whatever they want. We've got people that have got the money and the mentality to subvert the rules on quarantine.

"I'm seeing this. I work in real estate. I see people trying to get here and trying to do things."

James has predicted that the 10 year maximum sentence for lying about travelling from 'red list' countries during the Covid pandemic will never be enforced.

Meanwhile, Richard argued: "The 10-year rule is a really big stick to threaten them with."

Expanding on his view, he added: "Because what are these people scared of? They're not scared of fines. They've got the money to pay it. They'll work their way around it."

Richard suggested people would be deterred "if there's a genuine possibility that they might be taken to court and embarrassed and threatened with something".

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James tackled the issue after new laws were brought in

James O'Brien's brilliant Covid quarantine observation

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers

James O'Brien's reaction to 10 year jail threat for travel rule breakers
Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid

Furious James O'Brien caller blasts PM's 'unforgivable blunders' during Covid
'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape

'My disabled child has no wheelchair due to Brexit red tape,' says James O'Brien caller
James O'Brien clashes with caller over workplaces requiring staff to be vaccinated

James O'Brien clashes with caller over employers requiring staff to have Covid jab
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

Maajid Nawaz demands UK boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

3 days ago

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

4 days ago

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natasha Letchford is a campaigner for the End Our Cladding Scandal group

Cladding crisis: Residents fearing bankruptcy and fire 'bitterly betrayed' by government
People begin coronavirus testing at Our Lady's RC Church in Moss Side as surge testing begins for the South African coronavirus variant

Another 1,001 Covid deaths reported as over 13 million given first vaccine dose
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street press conference
An extra £3.5bn has been pledges to tackle unsafe cladding

Cladding crisis: What is the Government's new £3.5 billion scheme?
The WHO said the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab could be given to people aged 18 and above "without an upper age limit"

World Health Organisation backs use of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all adults
Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Wednesday 10 February

Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

Tory MP Stephen McPartland responded angrily to the cladding crisis funding

MPs and mayors criticise Robert Jenrick's £3.5 billion cladding crisis funding
Lucile Randon, also known as Sister Andre, has survived her battle with coronavirus

Europe's oldest person - 116-year-old French nun - survives Covid battle
Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge

Cladding Crisis: Tory MP defends Housing Secretary from incompetence charge
Tom was shocked when the caller explained how much it would cost

Cladding crisis: We've had a quote of £160,000 just to get an EWS1 form