James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

3 September 2019, 11:21

This caller insisted he wanted to leave the controlling "cancer" of the European Union - but when he was asked what he wanted to take back control of, he ended up saying he wanted more pollution and bigger hand towels.

As Boris Johnson is understood to be about to call a General Election, James O'Brien was asking callers whether they would prefer a snap election or a Second Referendum on membership of the EU.

Anthony called from Brighton to say he'd prefer an election as it would give the establishment a shake-up. He believes we need to get away from the control of the EU.

But when James asked him for an example of something we don't have control over, things started to come unstuck.

The examples he gave: rules on car emissions and 437 laws on hand towels, although he couldn't say what any of them were, other than "I think there's regulations on the size".

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

James summed up his argument: "You used the analogy of cancer and when I asked you for examples of what you call a cancer, you want dirtier air and giant hand towels."

When James asked for a better example, all Anthony could say was: "When they dissolve our British Army".

Listeners were in hysterics at Anthony's call.

Watch the full, remarkable exchange at the top of the page.

