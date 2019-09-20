James O'Brien's Caller Brought To Tears By The Previous Caller's Account Of Racism

20 September 2019, 13:38 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 13:54

This caller to James O'Brien's show phoned-in to say that Justin Trudeau's blackface was just a bit of banter - but found himself brought to tears by the previous caller's account of racism in Canada.

The Canadian Prime Minister has apologised for a second time after images emerged of him wearing face-darkening make-up on at least three separate occasions.

Brendan in Gloucester called in and had planned to say times had changed and it's no worse than we saw in Little Britain.

But as James went to him, he was in floods of tears, admitting: "Bindi has just dismantled what I was going to say.

"She's absolutely right."

James was so touched by his call, saying: "That's what we're hear for. To listen and to change our minds.

"Brendan, be kind to yourself. That's the sound of a conscience in overdrive. You're a good man and that's the evidence of it."

James O'Brien's callers got very emotional discussing Justin Trudeau
James O'Brien's callers got very emotional discussing Justin Trudeau. Picture: PA / LBC

Bindi had earlier given a searing account of the racism she faced growing up as an Indian girl in Canada.

She said she felt Justin Trudeau's blackface very personally

It was a call that really touched LBC listeners - and the caller that followed. Watch it at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

"Putting Lives At Risk": GP Blasts Government For Making No-Deal Brexit Possible

12 days ago

Dame Margaret Beckett Attacks MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

Dame Margaret Beckett Slams MPs Supporting No-Deal Brexit

13 days ago

Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats

Former Tory Explains Why She Now Supports "Perfect" Liberal Democrats

2 days ago

LBC Latest

No-deal Brexit vital freight carriers shortlisted

Dave's Mercury Prize win branded 'disgusting' by mother of teenager his brother killed
Remainer Femi Oluwole Goes Head-To-Head With Brexiter Gisela Stuart Over Second Referendum

Remainer Femi Oluwole Goes Head-To-Head With Brexiter Gisela Stuart Over Second Referendum

Climate strikes interactive: How the planet is protesting