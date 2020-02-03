James O'Brien's caller simply can't explain what the words he uses mean

3 February 2020, 13:42

If you thought that after Brexit, James O'Brien wouldn't get callers whose claims don't stand up for scrutiny, then you have no need to worry.

James was asking how Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman was allowed to be released from jail early, having been jailed for more than four years for terror offences.

Just out of jail, he stabbed two people in Streatham before being jailed by police.

That made James call in from Dagenham, insisting that it's all down to the legislation - and that legislation is made by leaders who are being influenced by a shady group.

After be bandied around phrases like neo-Marxism and cultural Marxism, James asked him simply what they actually mean.

James O'Brien reacting to what he was told by caller James
James O'Brien reacting to what he was told by caller James. Picture: LBC

After his attempted explanation, James said to the caller: "Don't take this the wrong way, but do you think any of that made sense?"

Caller James then claimed there are groups, such as one called Common Purpose, who have got cultural Marxism narratives into the legislation - and apparently both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are on the same side and have been influenced by them.

And things just worse from there. Watch the full call at the top of the page.

