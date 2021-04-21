Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

By EJ Ward

'It's rare the scales of justice are tipped in our favour. I've been conditioned not to expect justice' - This black caller tells James O'Brien why the Derek Chauvin verdict was a 'bittersweet' moment for him.

With the topic of racial injustice coming to the forefront of the national conversation, LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue.

It comes in the wake of the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

One LBC listener called in and told James he watched the verdict yesterday and it was a"bittersweet" moment for him as a black man.

He the "outpouring of emotion that we witnessed and we felt was indicative of just how rare it is the scales of justice are tipped in our favour."

"For every George Floyd there's an Eric Garner, there's a Tamir Rice, there's a Sandra Bland, there's a Breonna Taylor..."

He said these were cases "where the scales of justice have tipped so far in the other direction."

Describing the situation as "heartbreaking" the caller said he felt, as a black man, he had been conditioned to "not expect justice."

President Joe Biden said Chauvin's conviction "can be a giant step forward" for the nation against systemic racism, while Vice President Kamala Harris said: "This is a day of justice."

Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

