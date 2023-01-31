LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace

By Grace Parsons

This caller of mixed heritage believes that race plays a part in an employee's tendencies to praise oneself in the workplace.

In an hour where James O'Brien discussed a report in which experts suggested that Brits should brag like Americans to get ahead in the workplace, this caller, Mark in New Jersey, said he believed that "racial identity plays a massive part" in self-promotion.

Mark, who is from mixed heritage, told James: "I think in the workplace there's that old adage, you have to work twice as hard to get half as much if you're a person of colour. I think that's definitely still true."

The caller, who works in a technical role supporting sales people, said: "In my job in particular... that self-promotion part of it is very key.

"I also think there's a perception... where, if you're a person of colour, essentially you're a supporting cast member, you're not the lead actor in the show."

Mark later went on to say: "It's very multi-dimensional, class definitely plays a part in it...a HR person in a previous company said in that organisation 47% of the staff were from public school and there's absolutely no reason that that should be."

Psychologists and self-help book authors have proposed that the ideal employee should be able to brag with the confidence of Muhammad Ali but the grace of Darcey Bussell.

Speaking to The Times, psychologist Dr Audrey Tang said: “There is a British tendency to put oneself down or sometimes even show false modesty and an American tendency to be extremely enthusiastic about oneself and others."