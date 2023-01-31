‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

31 January 2023, 13:22

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

On the third anniversary of Britain’s departure from the European Union, this caller says he blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting to leave.

A James O’Brien caller expressed his regret over voting to leave the EU back in 2016.

Andy in Shrewsbury said: “I have to say, I could blame a lot of people but I do blame myself. I mean, I voted for this nonsense in the vain hope that there was actually some sort of strategy or some sort of plan, some master plan that would kick in once we’d left.”

When James asked who he would blame other than himself, he said: “It’s got to be Boris isn’t it?”

READ MORE: ‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

He said that his experience in the construction allowed him to see a “market flooded with a lot of cheap labour”, which he now believes was more to do with “unscrupulous UK employers” than the employees coming from the EU.

Andy said before he noticed this, he failed to “realise that these things are best changed from within” - “If you’re not inside something how can you change it? I’m very angry with myself over it”.

He also found it “very interesting” to hear Former EU Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt this morning with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC “talking about the possibility of a door being opened”.

If that happened, “it would stop the deniers and there are so many of them and unfortunately, most of them are running the country”, he said.

READ MORE: James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James felt there was “a fear of how many of the same mouthpieces that sold Brexit would treat a politician publicly acknowledging it complete idiocy because you've got the egos of newspaper owners”.

He mentioned “the orders of Rubert Murdoch” and “Paul Dacre over at the Daily Mail”, saying “these people are never ever ever going to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions” and will go after people who point them out “like a rat up a drain pipe”.

James also said Andy should not be angry with himself because in 2016 there were “contradictory forecasts, some of which were coming from experts, some of which were coming from idiots, but how could you tell the difference at the time when most of the media was treating them as equal and opposite forces?”

READ MORE: ‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

This call came as part of a wider conversation on the third anniversary of Brexit, where James asked listeners who they blame the most for the decision to withdraw from the bloc.

Analysis by Bloomberg Economics shows Brexit is costing the UK around £100bn a year, and the economy is four per cent smaller than what it could have been.

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says

Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal

James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O’Brien reacts to food tsar suggesting cake in the office is harmful

James O'Brien weighs in on govts suggestion to lessen impact of school strikes

James O'Brien shocked by government's suggestion on how to limit the impact of striking school staff

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

Home Secretary is 'impervious'

LBC caller takes aim at Home Secretary after she refused to apologise to Holocaust survivor

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

'It's not free money!': Caller says proposed disability policy is 'grossly offensive'

Carer tells James O'Brien the proposed disability benefit policy is 'grossly offensive'

James

James O'Brien calls out 'unhinged hatred' behind misrepresentation of Prince Harry's Taliban kills

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

James O'Brien breaks down rationale behind hatred towards Prince Harry

Prince Harry details private conflicts with William and Charles in new memoir

Prince Harry ‘breached’ Royal Family’s privacy in his new book, claims caller

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Ages ago

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

2 days ago

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eva Green called production crew 'shitty peasants'

Bond girl Eva Green branded crew on failed film 'sh*tty peasants'

Empty classroom next to a woman teacher

Teacher strikes: How the industrial action affects you and your children

A German-Iraqi woman, 23, has been accused of seeking out a lookalike on social media and murdering in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe.

'Doppelganger murder': German woman, 23, accused of killing lookalike in bid to fake death

The Princess of Wales brushed off a wolf whistle from a member of the public

Princess of Wales brushes off wolf-whistle as she launches 'life’s work' early years campaign in Leeds
Tesco superstore sign

Tesco redundancies 2023: What's closing, what's the management restructure and how many jobs will be lost?
UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals

UK receives its worst ever global corruption score following ministerial scandals as Denmark is deemed least corrupt nation
Tesco has bought Paperchase

Tesco buys Paperchase after stationery chain plunges into administration

97 football fans were unlawfully killed during the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium, almost 34 years ago

Police forces apologise for Hillsborough failings, 34 years after tragedy that claimed 97 lives
Michel Barnier

Brexit has made the UK's economic woes 'more severe', EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier claims
Cross Question 31/01/23

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch Again