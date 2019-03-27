Caller Backs Rees-Mogg For Voting For May's Deal AND Not Voting For It

27 March 2019, 14:41

This caller told James O'Brien that he backs Jacob Rees-Mogg's decision to vote for Theresa May's withdrawal agreement - and also his decision not to vote for it.

Mr Rees-Mogg, the chair of the Eurosceptic group the European Research Group, yesterday suggested that he would back Mrs May's withdrawal agreement, worrying that it is the only way to guarantee Brexit.

Boris Johnson followed, saying he would back the Prime Minister's deal "if it's clear there will be Canada-style trade deal".

Edward called in to say that he fully backs their decision to back the vote. But he also said he backed their claims it was a terrible deal.

When he said he supported them, James clarified: "Do you mean supporting them when they said it was slavery, vassalage and they definitely wouldn't vote for it?

"Or supporting it now when they that they will?"

James O'Brien in the LBC studio
James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Edward's surprising answer: "Both. I'm supporting them in both scenarios."

James went on: "So you're supporting them when they said they wouldn't vote for it and you're supporting them when they said they would vote for it?"

It was a very entertaining call - you can see if in full at the top of the page.

