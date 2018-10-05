The Caller On Trade Deals That Left James O'Brien With Head In Hands

5 October 2018, 12:01 | Updated: 5 October 2018, 12:05

This caller who works in advertising said "Trust me, the advertising industry will be fine after Brexit". What followed left James O'Brien with his head in his hands.

Christian called in to say that his advertising company would be fine after Britain leaves the EU because they provide a service that people in Europe will still want.

When James told him that services may not be covered by a trade deal, Christian insisted everything would be fine.

But things quickly began to unravel and it became very clear that despite his belief everything will be fine, Christian didn't understand what a trade deal actually is.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid's Impassioned Swipe At Boris Johnson: The Balloon Buffoon

4 days ago

Matt Frei

There's A Good Chance Of Brexit Deal, German MEP Says

13 days ago

Romesh Ranganathan was live on LBC on Thursday

Romesh Ranganathan: How I Went From Maths Teacher To Stand-Up Comedian

20 hours ago