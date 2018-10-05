The Caller On Trade Deals That Left James O'Brien With Head In Hands

This caller who works in advertising said "Trust me, the advertising industry will be fine after Brexit". What followed left James O'Brien with his head in his hands.

Christian called in to say that his advertising company would be fine after Britain leaves the EU because they provide a service that people in Europe will still want.

When James told him that services may not be covered by a trade deal, Christian insisted everything would be fine.

But things quickly began to unravel and it became very clear that despite his belief everything will be fine, Christian didn't understand what a trade deal actually is.

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

More to follow...