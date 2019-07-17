This Caller Voted For Brexit To Improve His Life - But He's No Idea How It Will Help Him

17 July 2019, 13:27 | Updated: 17 July 2019, 14:58

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands as this caller insisted he is willing to lose his job if it means forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

John in Chelmsford said the influx of cheap labour had caused havoc in the construction industry that he works in.

He told James that companies could bring in three low-paid workers from Eastern Europe for the cost of him and it's made his life more difficult.

John called for a decrease in immigration, so James asked him how that was going to improve his life.

The response: "I don't know."

John in Chelmsford left James O'Brien with his head in his hands. Picture: LBC

James then told him: "It's a very silly thing to do. If you're terrified or really unhappy about how things are now, you voted to make it worse.

"The politicians that you voted for think that you should get a different job or learn some new skills or move. You voted for those politicians.

"You voted for the ones that told you if you're not happy with what you've got, get on your bike and move somewhere else.

"You haven't voted for politicians who would have got you trade union protection. You haven't voted for politicians that would have clamped down on the exploitation of illegal, under-minimum wage labour. You haven't voted for the politicians who think there should be protections and regulations in the construction industry greater than we currently have.

"You have voted for the people that want to take away what little you currently have."

John insisted that no one listens to people like him - so James pointed out he's just been listening to him on national radio for over six minutes.

It's a classic Brexit call - watch it at the top of the page.

