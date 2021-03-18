Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown

18 March 2021, 14:36 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 14:42

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'His schoolwork is suffering' - parents explain the impact of returning to school after the Covid lockdown has had on their children.

The education recovery tsar has said schools must ensure children are in the right emotional and physical state to learn before "ramming in knowledge".

The Government's education recovery commissioner said leaders need to be "fearless" and "bold" in proposals to support children who have faced disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LBC's James O'Brien asked his listeners how the return to physical learning has impacted their children.

'His schoolwork is suffering.'

One mother called and told James O'Brien her 9-year-old son is struggling with anxiety and dealing with noise upon returning to school.

Schools across the country came to a close as soon as the third lockdown began on January 5th.

However, some schools in tier 4 areas prior to this did not return after the Christmas holidays.

'We have to re-engage our kids with fun.'

A caller with experience of leading schools tells James how they should support kids who have been 'messed around' during the pandemic.

Heartbreakingly this mother tells James O'Brien her Year 11 son, who is blind, is "terrified" of returning to school having "thrived" while learning from home.

Schools were brought to a close once more when Boris Johnson announced the third national lockdown on January 5th, 2021.

On 22 February the Prime Minister confirmed the roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown which saw Primary and Secondary schools reopen on 8 March.

