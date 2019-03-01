If Chris Grayling Was TRYING To Be Incompetent, He Still Wouldn't Be This Incompetent: James O'Brien

James O'Brien queried why Chris Grayling still had a job in the Cabinet, despite making a mess of all of his roles so far.

The LBC presenter was discussing the Transport Minister's incompetence from his time in the Justice Department when he privatised the probation service.

But as he was on air, another fiasco erupted at the hands of Mr Grayling, when the government agreed to pay £33million to Eurotunnel in a settlement over their award of no-deal Brexit ferry contracts.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "If Chris Grayling woke up every morning determined to be as incompetent as possible, he would struggle actually to be as incompetent as he's managed to be without trying to be as incompetent as is humanly possible.

James O'Brien had some strong words for Chris Grayling. Picture: PA / LBC

"So we hit the 10.30 news and I just have a little shufti at what's unfolding and the government will pay £33million to Eurotunnel in an agreement to settle a lawsuit over extra ferry services in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"It would appear that since we came on air at 10am questioning Chris Grayling's continued presence in the cabinet, he has weed another £33million of public money up the wall. Since we came on air.

"Another £33million has made its way out of the Treasury, into the pockets of the private sector as a consequence of his incompetence. Because of course the Secretary of State for Transport when those three suppliers were contracted to provide additional freightcapacity for lorries was Christopher Grayling, D.O.B. April Fool's Day."