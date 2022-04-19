Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

19 April 2022, 13:04

By James Bickerton

This civil servant says he'll be north of £2,000 worse off if Jacob Rees-Mogg's demand for a full return to the office is passed.

Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has written to Ministers urging a "rapid return" of officials to their desks.

Tony, a civil servant from Eastbourne currently home working, said a full return to the office would cost him an extra £2,088 and 40 hours per month.

He said: "The impact of going back to the office is going to be absolutely horrific.

"For me it will be an extra 40 hours a month commuting, I will have to find an extra £2,088 on a season ticket to get into one of those stinky, crowded trains twice a day.

"A lot of the ladies in my team, they have children and they rely on the flexible working to be able to do their job and take care of their family, that would be gone.

READ MORE: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices

READ MORE: Boris Johnson expected to make ‘full throated’ Partygate apology to MPs

"The morale is much higher with us in our homes, not having to go to the office."

"I'm able to do my job 100% from my spare room."

Tony claimed civil servant absenteeism has plummeted since home working was introduced, and argued the Tories are using his colleagues as "punchbags".

He explained: "Our department discovered there was a 40 percent drop in absenteeism due to sickness' with work from home.

"A Conservative Government never does anything for the benefit of civil servants. We are the punchbags and scapegoats for everything they get wrong."

In his letter to Ministers Mr Rees-Mogg said: "Now that we are learning to live with Covid and have lifted all legal restrictions in England, we must continue to accelerate the return of civil servants to office buildings to realise the benefits of face-to-face, collaborative working and the wider benefits for the economy.

"To deliver this, the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster [Steve Barclay] and I urge you to issue a clear message to civil servants in your department to ensure a rapid return to the office."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

'What should fans do if their club is bought by dodgy foreign money?'

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Watch in full: James O'Brien's show live-sketched by political cartoonist Chris Riddell

Mariupol a 'mouse trap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP

Mariupol a 'mousetrap' with bodies scattered and people melting snow to drink, says Ukrainian MP
'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

'How bloody dare you!': James O'Brien attacks hypocrites amid Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien's brutal assessment of the UK's treatment of Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

James O'Brien is in disbelief at Gavin Williamson being given a knighthood

'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

John Sweeney said he thinks it is the "beginning of the end for Putin"

'Beginning of the end for Putin': John Sweeney on the killing of Ukraine civilians

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

John Sweeney told James O'Brien how things currently stand in Ukraine.

'The big dog is off the leash': John Sweeney's stark warning as Russia invades Ukraine

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

"I want to tell my story. I want people to know."

Woman shares traumatic story of police dismissing gang rape as 'boyfriend row'

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

Prince Andrew has spent the last two years victim blaming, claims ex-chief prosecutor

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien baffled by Oliver Dowden's 'painful woke psychodrama' speech

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

'It should've happened a long time ago': Brother of Daniel Morgan reacts to Cressida Dick resignation

Brother of murdered detective Daniel Morgan 'pleased' at Cressida Dick resignation

'We've all done it' says ex-Police officer

Ex-officer claims new Met chief must be white male who can admit past prejudice

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Simply a pain': Brexit-deceived exporter slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

'I was an idiot': Exporter who 'bought' Brexit slams 'staggering and obscene' costs

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic FA Cup effort

James O'Brien praises his beloved Kidderminister Harriers after heroic cup effort

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'

Caller says Chris Whitty harassment is 'what being a woman is like!'
'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy

'No wonder we don't hear about other countries': James O'Brien on Austria's Covid policy
James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate

James O'Brien reacts to harassment of Chris Whitty, as police investigate
'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
The 1975's Matty Healy calls James O'Brien to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts
'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

4 months ago

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

10 days ago

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed at No10

PM to face vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading MPs over Partygate
Avayev reportedly worked in a major department in Vladimir Putin's administration

Former Kremlin official 'found dead alongside wife and daughter' in Moscow apartment
Kim Koko Hunter was accused of wearing blackface

Diversity campaigners accuse black DJ of wearing blackface

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today? PM set to address partygate scandal
Mr Rees-Mogg wants a 'rapid' return of civil servants to offices

Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Cabinet to start 'rapid return' of civil servants to offices
The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been branded "dysfunctional and useless" by a Government call handler

Govt Homes for Ukraine helpline giving 'false information' as 'pattern' emerges over 'lost visas'
Harry and Meghan paid a visit to the Queen last week

Prince Harry speaks for first time about secret meeting with Queen
Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch stolen at gunpoint

Amir Khan robbed of his £72,000 watch at gunpoint in east London
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari

Americans think UK is 'lucky to have Boris', caller tells Nick Ferrari