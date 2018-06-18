James O'Brien Compares Theresa May's Words On Delivering Brexit To Hitler's Associate

18 June 2018, 15:31

Theresa May said "parliament should not overturn the will of the people", and James O'Brien pointed out the startling similarity to a speech made by Adolf Hitler's associate Joseph Goebbels.

The PM warned "parliament can not tie the hands of government in negotiations" and that parliament "can not and should not overturn the will of the people".

But James read a paragraph from a speech made in December 1933 by Hitler's propaganda minister.

He said: "The nation and the government in Germany are one thing.

"The will of the people is the will of the government and vice versa. The modern structure of the German State is a higher form of democracy in which, by virtue of the people’s mandate, the government is exercised authoritatively while there is no possibility for parliamentary interference, to obliterate and render ineffective the execution of the nation’s will."

Adolf Hitler standing with Reich Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels in 1933. Picture: PA

At the end of the paragraph, he paused.

"I'm not going to comment on it," he said.

"I'm conscious of what Goodwin's law is, and I know how lazy and silly it is.

"It's why I've only ever done it once before with that speech of Amber Rudd's which could have been lifted straight from the pages of Mein Kampf.

"But that's Joseph Goebbels describing the will of the people and why Parliament should not be able to tie the hands of the government."

