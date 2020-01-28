The moment James O'Brien was called by a conspiracy theorist

28 January 2020, 12:58

James O'Brien was asking why people think the yellow vest protests in Paris are not being covered by the media when this conspiracy theorist called in - and the result left listeners in hysterics.

The Gilets Jaune protests have been going on for over a year, but barely get a mention on the mainstream media nowadays.

James wanted to know why his listeners thought that was when Phil called up and what followed was comedy gold.

Phil insists there is "a list" which "his friend who works for the EU" has seen and that insists that any footage of the yellow vest protest must be bought up by the EU and never distributed to the public.

With his tongue firmly planted in his cheek, James tried to get to the bottom of the conspiracy theory. And he ended with one of the all-time great putdowns.

James O'Brien had a hilarious call with a conspiracy theorist
James O'Brien had a hilarious call with a conspiracy theorist. Picture: PA / LBC

Listeners loved the call, saying they hadn't laughed that much in ages.

Watch the clip at the top of the page.

