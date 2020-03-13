Coronavirus: James O'Brien's must-watch analysis of the UK's plan

By Adrian Sherling

This is James O'Brien's essential reaction to the government's plan to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Boris Johnson moved the UK into the "delay" phase of the battle-plan as they attempt to push back the peak of the epidemic until later in the year when the NHS is more able to cope.

The Prime Minister said the decision is based on the advice of scientists, but he admitted "many more families will lose loved ones before their time".

James used an analogy of a shaken-up bottle of fizzy drink in an attempt to explain the government's plan to his listeners and they found it very useful.

Coronavirus is a shaken bottle of pop (nice pun for fellow Seventies kids). It *will* overflow but if we time the insertion & removal of a cork carefully we can minimise spillages. The science says don’t cork it yet. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 13, 2020

James went on to point out that the UK and Ireland are both taking advice on scientists - and have come to completely different responses.

So how do we know which one is correct?

It was a fascinating snapshot of James's thinking about the topic that everyone is talking about. Watch it at the top of the page.