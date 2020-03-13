Coronavirus: James O'Brien's must-watch analysis of the UK's plan

13 March 2020, 11:31

By Adrian Sherling

This is James O'Brien's essential reaction to the government's plan to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Boris Johnson moved the UK into the "delay" phase of the battle-plan as they attempt to push back the peak of the epidemic until later in the year when the NHS is more able to cope.

The Prime Minister said the decision is based on the advice of scientists, but he admitted "many more families will lose loved ones before their time".

James O'Brien gave a very thoughtful take on the coronavirus response
James O'Brien gave a very thoughtful take on the coronavirus response. Picture: LBC / PA

James used an analogy of a shaken-up bottle of fizzy drink in an attempt to explain the government's plan to his listeners and they found it very useful.

James went on to point out that the UK and Ireland are both taking advice on scientists - and have come to completely different responses.

So how do we know which one is correct?

It was a fascinating snapshot of James's thinking about the topic that everyone is talking about. Watch it at the top of the page.

