Caller highlights stark difference in testing regime between Faroe Islands and UK

16 September 2020, 12:16

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Elisa has recently returned to the UK from the Faroe Islands during a call with LBC she highlighted the stark difference in the testing regime between the two countries.

She told James O'Brien when she arrived in the country she had a test at the airport, revealing travellers are unable to leave the airport until they have been tested.

Elisa told James that she then got another test at a local hospital on her sixth day in the country.

She said this was to ensure travellers were not infected with coronavirus after they had arrived in the country.

When James asked how far she had to travel for that test, the caller said it was about a ten-minute drive, but she did say there could be an hour wait.

However, she revealed the results would be delivered "the same night."

"At the airport, do you get your results before you leave the airport?" James asked.

In stark contrast to the UK, the caller said you are asked to go to wherever you are staying and remain there until you get your test results.

The UK does not have compulsory coronavirus testing on arrival in the country, despite the travel industry pushing for the move.

Comparing her experience in the Faroe Islands to when she returned to the UK Elisa said she was "almost embarrassed" to tell her tale.

She said she spent "absolute hours on the Government website trying to to get a test" adding once she managed to get an appointment it was a "70-mile round trip."

This led to her describing a tale of woe, after driving with ill children to the testing site, she was then turned around because her appointment was not confirmed "due to the website not working."

She said in the large test site which she had been sent to, there seemed to be no actual testing taking place, just security guards sending people away.

James said the caller had "painted a perfect picture, it's not a pretty picture and I'd rather the contrast hadn't been so stark."

When asked if she could make any sense of the situation, Elisa admitted she was baffled by the whole thing.

Watch the whole insightful exchange in the video at the top of the page.

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien: Testing fiasco in Covid hotspots 'failure of political leadership'

James O'Brien: Testing scandal in Covid hotspots 'failure of political leadership'
James O'Brien's instant reaction to the Brexit bill passing vote

James O'Brien's instant reaction to the Brexit bill passing vote
James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed

James O'Brien caller "ashamed to be British" after new Brexit bill proposed
"But it doesn't matter anymore, we lost, it's over, that ship has sailed," James said.

James O'Brien: Argument on Brexit is 'over, that ship has sailed'
James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill

James O'Brien baffled by Brexiters 'queuing up' to support new bill
James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

James O'Brien dissects government's 'rule of six' policy

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

2 days ago

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

Gina Miller calls for Attorney General to resign over Brexit advice

3 days ago

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

London Mayor Sadiq Khan opens up on LBC about the abuse he receives

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo: A man and woman walk down Commercial Street in Aberdare

Local lockdown introduced in region of south Wales as coronavirus cases rise
Sir Keir Starmer was forced to self-isolate after a member of his family showed symptoms

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer 'relieved' after his child's covid test is negative
The boss of BA told a commons committee that the airline is fighting to survive

BA chief executive says airline is 'fighting for survival'

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues

Boris Johnson faces Angela Rayner for Prime Minister's Questions
Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues

Boris Johnson to face PMQs as coronavirus testing shortage continues
Breaking News

Hitachi pulls out of £15 billion nuclear power station project in Wales
One glass of wine in the first week of pregnancy could be recorded

Single glass of wine in first week of pregnancy 'to be kept on women's medical files'
Diners take advantage of the 'Eat out to Help out' scheme

Eat Out to Help Out scheme pushes UK inflation down to five-year low
The 'rule of six' came into effect in England from Monday, banning gatherings of more than six people due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Justice Secretary asked if he would 'shop' his neighbours under rule of six
An LBC investigation showed test were not available in some areas of the country where they were most needed

Independent SAGE member warns of 'dangerous situation' over lack of tests