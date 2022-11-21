James O'Brien defends the England team's 'powerful gestures' against Qatar's 'rancid regime'

21 November 2022, 11:49

By Hannah Holland

James drew attention to the catch-22 of making a political gesture as he brands FIFA the 'most ridiculous institution on the planet'.

James O'Brien began by highlighting the significance of the Qatar World Cup, acknowledging that it is “good news” for those disinterested in sports since there is “so much politics attached to this years event”.

“I can’t really think of anything that doesn’t have politics running through it like Blackpool through a stick of rock”, he added.

“Everything is politics. Politics is everything.”

James then discussed the “powerful gesture” of the England football team announcing they will be taking the knee before their opening World Cup game on Monday, whilst accepting that some may find the gesture “meaningless” for “not really addressing any issues directly”.

James then addressed the catch-22 of political gestures saying: “What’s wrong with raising consciousness and raising awareness - well you must do more.”

READ MORE: England captain Harry Kane won't wear 'OneLove' armband in World Cup after FA back down over booking threat

READ MORE: World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman kicks off ceremony in Qatar ahead of opening match against Ecuador

On Sunday, comedian Joe Lycett shredded £10,000 to protest against David Beckham’s role in the World Cup, a move which invited immense criticism from those who said Lycett should have given the money to a food bank.

James defended the stunt, saying it drew “enormous amounts of attention to the fact that one of the richest sports people in the history of the United Kingdom has taken £10 million from a rancid regime.”

After the England team initially declared they would be wearing ‘OneLove’ armbands in response to Qatar’s discriminative LGBTQ laws, FIFA have threatened that captains could face an instant yellow card.

James highlighted the paradoxical predicament: “If you’ve got any principles you should wear the armband and take the punishment”.

However, he added that some might say: “What’s the point of being in the World Cup if you’re not there to try your very very best to win it - if you want to make a political gesture, don’t go at all."

“Do you see what I mean?” James asked listeners.

“With the possible exception of the British Conservative party, FIFA has got to be the most ridiculous institution on the planet, hasn’t it?”

He continued: “You can never please all of the people all of the time.

“So if you do something that one person considers to be beautiful and powerful, like for example, taking the knee before a game of football to protest against the institutional racism in society at large and sport in particular, then someone else will boo it because whether they realise it or not, they’re racist and they think it’s awful.”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat

James questions morality of PM's wife's family business operating in Moscow

James questions how Rishi Sunak can condemn Putin whilst his wife's family business still operates in Moscow

We are a ‘laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France deal to prevent Channel crossings

'We're a laughing stock’: James O’Brien takes aim at UK-France migrant deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

James O'Brien's strong message for anti-migrant Brits, as UK and France sign new deal

Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

James O’Brien caller: Matt Hancock going on I’m a Celebrity ‘brought back’ memories of my dying mother

James O’Brien caller: 'Hancock on I’m a Celebrity brings back memories of my dying mother'

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

James O'Brien reacts as Brexiteer Tory peer calls for more overseas workers

JOB IAC

James O'Brien dissects his feelings about Matt Hancock being in I'm A Celeb

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'

James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

James O’Brien: ID cards cannot fix the ‘bottomless pit’ of xenophobia

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

James O’Brien takes aim at right-wing focus on ‘woke policing’ instead of ‘cancer’ in the forces

Police inspectors

‘I ended up feeling like a pariah’, says retired police inspector who challenged officer’s ‘toxic’ behaviour

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants

James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

11 months ago

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

22 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fans said they played with a Qatari Sheikh's son's pet lion cub

‘He’s got Lambos’: England fans party with ‘son of Qatari sheikh’ and play with his lion cub
1

Prince Andrew 'makes secret visit to Middle East via private jet' as he targets trade role

Joe Lycett said he would never be so 'irresponsible' to shred £10,000

Comedian Joe Lycett said he would ‘never be so irresponsible’ to shred £10,000 and the stunt was to get people talking
Rishi Sunak delivers speech at Confederation of Business Industry (CBI)

Rishi Sunak quashes talk of Swiss-style Brexit deal as he rules out move to align with EU rules
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox who has died aged 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox dies aged 47 from leukaemia as tributes pour in

1

Pensioner and toddler killed after Porsche and Vauxhall collide on motorway

Two killed and two critical after car ploughs into pedestrians in West Midlands

Two teenagers killed and two critical after car ploughs into group of pedestrians in West Midlands
1

Man could be living on the moon this decade, NASA official

David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule
'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak