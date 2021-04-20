James O'Brien on 'double standards' over European Super League plans

20 April 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 11:35

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'It's hypocrisy on a massive scale' - James O'Brien on the "double standards" of free-market enthusiasts who are upset by the European Super League plan.

The conversation comes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding talks with officials from football's governing bodies including the FA and the Premier League to discuss the proposed European Super League.

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue in his usual manner, he pondered why football seemed to be being treated differently from every other area of British life.

Read more: Boris Johnson to hold round table over Super League fury

James said he had been thinking about the issue a lot since the move was announced.

Promising his monologue was political analysis and not just about football, James said:

"If we were talking about a steelworks, or we were talking about a massive business with hundreds of employees, if we were talking about trades unions you wouldn't say you weren't interested in this because you don't like steel."

Explained: European Super League: What is it and why is it so controversial?

Watch: 'Players won't stand for' European Super League, ex-Arsenal player tells LBC

James said he thought it "probably will happen, but possibly not yet."

This led to James exploring the hypocrisy around the issue in what can only be described as a classic JOB monologue.

Fans' representatives will also join the Prime Minister's virtual meeting on Tuesday morning after a furious backlash since the unveiling of plans for a breakaway competition.

Mr Johnson has promised football fans he will do everything possible to give the "ludicrous" new league backed by the Premier League's Big Six clubs a "straight red".

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Listeners praise James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into jab hesitancy

Listeners praise James O'Brien caller's fascinating insight into Covid jab hesitancy
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
This caller had a strong reaction to the plans

Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'
Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi

Colin the Caterpillar: James O'Brien's theory on why M&S is suing Aldi
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

15 days ago

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report further entrenches 'deep rooted' racism

Stuart Lawrence: 'One sided' race report entrenches institutional racism

17 days ago

Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

23 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police put in place a security operation after the explosive was discovered

'Viable explosive' found under Northern Ireland officer's car
Boris Johnson met with football groups today about the proposed new Super League

Boris Johnson 'willing to drop legislative bomb' to block Super League
The online calculator estimates when you could get the Covid vaccine

When can I get the Covid vaccine? Online calculator estimates when you're likely to get the coronavirus jab
Watchdog warns prices may rise for fuel in UK

Watchdog warns Asda takeover by Issa brothers 'could lead to higher UK fuel prices'
Boris Johnson will be speaking later today

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Experts are calling for more research into whether Vitamin D can help fight Covid-19

Vitamin D: Women taking supplements 'less likely to test positive for Covid-19'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

James Charles: YouTube indefinitely demonetises influencer's channel
The UK is set to cut its carbon emissions targets even further

Climate change: UK to speed up emissions reduction target ahead of major summit
The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder

The European Super League plan is driven by greed, says AFTV founder
This caller was fuming over the plans

Caller 'spitting feathers' over litter-cam plans branding scheme 'swipe at motorists'