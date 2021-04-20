James O'Brien on 'double standards' over European Super League plans

By EJ Ward

'It's hypocrisy on a massive scale' - James O'Brien on the "double standards" of free-market enthusiasts who are upset by the European Super League plan.

The conversation comes ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson holding talks with officials from football's governing bodies including the FA and the Premier League to discuss the proposed European Super League.

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue in his usual manner, he pondered why football seemed to be being treated differently from every other area of British life.

James said he had been thinking about the issue a lot since the move was announced.

Promising his monologue was political analysis and not just about football, James said:

"If we were talking about a steelworks, or we were talking about a massive business with hundreds of employees, if we were talking about trades unions you wouldn't say you weren't interested in this because you don't like steel."

James said he thought it "probably will happen, but possibly not yet."

This led to James exploring the hypocrisy around the issue in what can only be described as a classic JOB monologue.

Fans' representatives will also join the Prime Minister's virtual meeting on Tuesday morning after a furious backlash since the unveiling of plans for a breakaway competition.

Mr Johnson has promised football fans he will do everything possible to give the "ludicrous" new league backed by the Premier League's Big Six clubs a "straight red".