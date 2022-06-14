'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

14 June 2022, 11:07 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 11:25

By Sam Sholli

This is James O'Brien's rant on the state of the country as "everything has gone completely bonkers".

It come after the UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said the EU viewed the decision with "significant concern" and that the Commission would now look at restarting "infringement proceedings" against the UK which have been on hold since September 2021.

James said: "Everything has gone completely bonkers.

"You have the legal action now poised to take place in response to the British Government's determination to break international law.

"That was the will of the people 10 minutes ago...It was the will of the people this withdrawal agreement. David Frost got a peerage for it.

"And now it's so absolutely awful, we're going to have to break international law to get out of it and pretend that the European Union and somehow to blame for the self-inflicted mess."

James also took aim at Tory MP John Redwood for talking "gibberish" on Twitter.

Speaking of the Tory MP, James said: "It is literally as if he's sat on his phone and by an astonishing miracle of buttock-based technology actual words emerged on a screen and he pressed send.

"Gibberish to the left of me, gibberish to the right of me."

James then reflected on the economic state of the country.

He said: ""The Daily Mail today has tried to write an article claiming that none of our problems have got anything to do with Brexit.

"That's just hilarious. It's absolutely bonkers. It's beyond rational analysis."

James went on to say: "Everywhere you turn the bonkersness is increasingly off the scale.

"And still these people queue up to claim that he's getting all the big calls right. It's hilarious."

James also took aim at the Government's Rwanda deportation scheme, branding it "deliberately disgusting".

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer
Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer cheese question

Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer question
Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal
James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

