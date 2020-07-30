This is James O'Brien's favourite ever caller: eight-year-old Danny

30 July 2020, 13:19

By Adrian Sherling

This is James O'Brien's favourite ever caller - an eight-year-old called Danny who is definitely wise beyond his years.

Danny called in to Mystery Hour to ask a question - well, two questions - about robins.

But it was what followed that really charmed James.

This is the most adorable conversation you will hear this week.

Watch it in full at the top of the page.

