Firefighters Do NOT Back Boris Johnson For PM, Says Union Chief

14 June 2019, 11:48 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 12:09

The head of the Fire Brigades Union tells James O'Brien that firefighters will never back Boris Johnson for Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is leading the contest to be the next Prime Minister, but he will never receive the backing of firefighters due to his role in cuts to firefighting services in London, according to the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union.

When LBC presenter James O'Brien asked Matt Wrack for his thoughts on Mr Johnson's ability to govern, he replied: "Firefighters don't have any confidence in Boris Johnson at all.

He continued: "A number of candidates in the Tory leadership election have played a role in fire policy in this country, most famously the frontrunner Boris Johnson who oversaw the biggest cuts in the London firebrigade in history, so he has not been and will not be forgiven by London firefighters for that.

"I think that shows a certain ruthlessness in forcing that through."

