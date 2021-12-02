Exclusive

Matt Hancock's pub landlord calls James O'Brien to 'set the record straight'

By Seán Hickey

The former Health Secretary's constituent phoned in to LBC to 'set the record straight' on the controversy surrounding the awarding of PPE contracts to people close to Conservative politicians.

James O'Brien was taking calls on the scandal surrounding the awarding of PPE contracts to those close to Conservative MPs.

Alex Bourne is the head of Hinpack Ltd., who manufacture pizza boxes and plastic cups spoke to James O'Brien.

Mr Bourne, who is a pub landlord in the former Health Secretary's constituency, took exception to an interview with Jolyon Maugham on James' show and phoned in to "set the record straight".

He told James he was looking forward to the public inquiry into the management of the coronavirus pandemic where he could provide clarity on the matter.

He also shared his disappointment at being repeatedly referred to in the media as "the pub landlord", arguing that it was snobbish and suggested that a pub landlord would not be capable of fulfilling such a contract.

LBC has contacted Matt Hancock for comment