Exclusive

Which Would Gary Lineker Like To Overturn: Brexit Or The Maradona Handball?

Gary Lineker faced one of the toughest questions he's ever been asked: if he could overturn just one, would he choose Brexit or the 1986 World Cup match featuring Maradona's Hand Of God.

The Match Of The Day presenter was speaking to James O'Brien to launch his new book with Danny Baker "Behind Closed Doors".

And he found himself stuck when James asked him this fiendish question: "If I could give you a magic wand and you could reverse either the result of Brexit or the result of the 1986 Argentina game where Maradona cheated, which result would you most like to reverse?"

Gary Lineker faced the toughest question he's ever been asked. Picture: LBC

After putting off answering for a bit, Gary eventually said: "I would like to take it back maybe three years and just eradicate everything.

"I just think we've turned into such a kind of hateful place, it's so sad to see. And for what?"

Afterwards, when James teased him about being a snowflake for putting the country above his own trophy cabinet, he did admit: "I just thought that ought to be the right answer on this one. But obviously deep down inside me I'm thinking World Cup, World Cup."