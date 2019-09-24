Gina Miller's Shocked Reaction To Supreme Court Hearing

"I'm in shock at the enormity of what has just happened," Gina Miller told James O'Brien in her instant reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that suspending Parliament was unlawful.

All 11 Supreme Court judges found Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament an unlawful abuse of power.

The businesswoman, who has been at the forefront of two legal battles over Brexit, said she had expected the judges to rule 7 to 4 in her favour and their unanimity was extremely telling.

Miller also shared how drastically these cases had affected her life for the last three years and reflected on what she'd do next.

Watch the insightful interview above.