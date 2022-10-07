Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Alison Herbert and Vix Frisby sit down with James O’Brien to discuss the “massive” help the Parenting Mental Health charity has been to them.

Today is Global’s Make Some Noise Day where donations to LBC’s charity, Make some Noise, go to several charities across the UK.



James O’Brien spoke to Alison Herbert and Vix Frisby, two parents supported by Parenting Mental Health.

Ms Herbert said: “I came to PMH when my daughter had literally been discharged from a year in hospital and I didn’t know anyone that had experienced anything similar or a smaller version."

She explained how the situation was “really traumatic, people don’t know what to say to you…my world just became completely isolated”.

She described the help she received from the charity as “massive” and a “turning point on my own personal journey”.

Join LBC for Make Some Noise Day today.

Ms Frisby said that she “took a while to realise” her daughter was suffering with her mental health, and explained that “If I’d have understood a bit sooner, things may have been a bit easier.”

She added: “Friends and family don’t always understand it, unless you've lived through the experience of seeing your child struggling with their mental health, you just can’t understand it.”

“All you want to do with your kids is fix everything for them, make everything better.”

On her experience with the charity, she said: “You make connections and you feel validated and you feel listened to, and that’s been probably the most important thing for me. Everybody is so compassionate.”

“Never alone” James O’Brien concluded, to which the ladies heartily agreed.

