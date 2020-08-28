Why did half of members not vote in Lib Dem leadership contest, Nick Ferrari asks Ed Davey

28 August 2020, 10:24

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari asked Ed Davey why he thinks almost half of the Liberal Democrat members didn't vote in their leadership election.

Sir Ed was voted as the fourth Lib Dem leader in five years yesterday after beating rival Layla Moran in the leadership election.

But Nick pointed out that he's got a lot of work to do if even the membership aren't excited by his appointment.

Nick said: "In your speech, you talk about waking up and smelling the coffee. Can I put it to you that, never mind smelling the coffee, most of your party didn't even wake up.

"Almost half of your party didn't bother to vote. What does that tell you?"

Nick Ferrari asked Ed Davey why almost half Lib Dem members didn't vote
Nick Ferrari asked Ed Davey why almost half Lib Dem members didn't vote. Picture: LBC

Sir Ed insisted: "During a pandemic when we could not meet party members in person, it was all on Zoom, I thought the turn-out was pretty good.

"People were really engaged by the debates and I think the party is quite excited."

Nick then put to him: "How is a party excited when over 40% of them didn't bother to get involved. That doesn't sound like excitement to me. That sounds like apathy."

Watch the interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

A caller who works in the fashion supply chain said some factory conditions were "like the depths of hell"

Fashion worker describes 'depths of hell' conditions at factories

4 days ago

Tom Tugendhat has criticised the British Government for failing to properly condemn the "mafia regime" in Russia.

Senior Tory MP says government 'hasn't done enough' to condemn Russia

5 days ago

"I needed life-saving surgery": Caller with aggressive cancer highlights hidden sufferers of Covid

"I needed life-saving surgery": Caller with aggressive cancer highlights hidden sufferers of Covid

15 hours ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari asked Grant Shapps why he wasn't at work

Nick Ferrari points out inconsistency in Grant Shapps' pledge to get people back to work

New European publisher Archant calls on pension lifeboat in rescue deal

Trump delivered Hollywood-like production - but he faces big challenges that could really hamper his chances

Walmart teams up with Microsoft in TikTok bid