Hanau shooting: Caller tells James O'Brien he's "relieved" attacker wasn't Muslim

This Muslim caller admits he's relieved the terror attacker in Hanau, Germany was not Islamic.

Nine people died and five were wounded following two shootings at shisha bars.

"Whenever I hear anything about terrorist attacks I just wait to find out if it's not a Muslim and I just find it a relief when it's not a Muslim," Zuber said, "we fear any kind of terrorist attack. There's relief when we hear it's not a Muslim."

He said the media's negative portrayal of Muslims imprints on peoples' minds and forms a narrative of common thinking.

James reflected that unfortunately a narrative shift won't happen because outlets want to sell newspapers and people have the spotlight thrust upon them if they're controversial.

"I'm a practising Muslim...but my life is like anyone else's life, I just try to get on and look after my family," Zuber said, calling the negative narrative "a bit scary."