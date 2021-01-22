Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite

22 January 2021, 14:59

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

One caller has told LBC it would be the matter of just a phone call to get an invite to a house party this weekend, even though the Covid rules forbid it.

With the news those caught attending parties where there are more than 15 people present could be fined £800 James threw open the phone lines.

Michael phoned in and James O'Brien asked the 26-year-old if here were to make a few calls how likely it was he could get himself invited to a party this weekend.

"Snap of the fingers," was the caller's swift response.

James asked if this meant Priti Patel was right in bringing in the new rules as she was aware of a genuine problem.

Branding it a "really good policy to bring in," the caller told LBC that the £800 fine would deter him from attending parties.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced at Thursday's Downing Street press conference that fines of £800 will be handed to people caught at house parties of more than 15 people, doubling after each offence up to a maximum of £6,400 for repeat offenders.

James joked "we need a klaxon, this is a decent policy alert from Priti Patel."

Recalling New Year's Eve the caller said he didn't go out, but "just chilled with a couple of my friends."

Which James pointed out was still not within the law.

The caller said, "the amount of parties in New Year's Eve was absolutely ridiculous."

Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing the Home Secretary said: "The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health.

"Not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down.

"As this latest measure demonstrates, we will not stand by while a small number of individuals put others at risk."

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year

Sadiq Khan tells LBC he is willing to stand for re-election this year
James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world

James O'Brien caller explains why UK has worst Covid death rate in the world
The Mayor of London answers your questions on LBC

Speak to Sadiq: Watch again in full

The caller hung up rather than answer the question.

Caller hangs up after failing to answer James O'Brien's question over Trump
James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien: How can people still claim lockdowns are unnecessary?

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists

5 days ago

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientists hints

Political pressure delayed UK's Covid-19 response, top scientist suggests

6 days ago

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK has recorded

Another 1,401 deaths from Covid-19 reported in the UK

The stunt happened at a level crossing in East Sussex

Shocking moment woman lies on railway crossing to pose for photographs
Boris Johnson is set to lead a press briefing on Friday

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference
Donald Trump's impeachment trial will begin next week

Donald Trump impeachment trial in the Senate set to start next week
39 migrants were found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex in October 2019

Essex lorry deaths: Four members of people smuggling gang jailed for almost 80 years
Cocaine was discovered hidden in a cargo of bananas at the Port of Southampton on Friday

Cocaine worth £76 million found in shipment of bananas in Southampton
Spanish beach holidays are not looking likely for this summer

British tourists unlikely to be allowed into Spain 'until end of summer'
The UK R rate has fallen

R rate across the UK falls to between 0.8 and 1

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers