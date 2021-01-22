Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite

By EJ Ward

One caller has told LBC it would be the matter of just a phone call to get an invite to a house party this weekend, even though the Covid rules forbid it.

With the news those caught attending parties where there are more than 15 people present could be fined £800 James threw open the phone lines.

Michael phoned in and James O'Brien asked the 26-year-old if here were to make a few calls how likely it was he could get himself invited to a party this weekend.

"Snap of the fingers," was the caller's swift response.

James asked if this meant Priti Patel was right in bringing in the new rules as she was aware of a genuine problem.

Branding it a "really good policy to bring in," the caller told LBC that the £800 fine would deter him from attending parties.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced at Thursday's Downing Street press conference that fines of £800 will be handed to people caught at house parties of more than 15 people, doubling after each offence up to a maximum of £6,400 for repeat offenders.

James joked "we need a klaxon, this is a decent policy alert from Priti Patel."

Recalling New Year's Eve the caller said he didn't go out, but "just chilled with a couple of my friends."

Which James pointed out was still not within the law.

The caller said, "the amount of parties in New Year's Eve was absolutely ridiculous."

Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing the Home Secretary said: "The science is clear: such irresponsible behaviour poses a significant threat to public health.

"Not only to those in attendance but to our wonderful police officers who attend these events to shut them down.

"As this latest measure demonstrates, we will not stand by while a small number of individuals put others at risk."

