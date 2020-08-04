James O'Brien examines Iain Duncan Smith's "idiotic" admission on Brexit

4 August 2020, 13:34

By Adrian Sherling

James O'Brien labelled Iain Duncan Smith's comments on the EU Withdrawal Agreement "one of the most idiotic" yet.

The Brexiter, who had previously said that the trade deal with the EU is "oven ready", tweeted his disappointment that the Withdrawal Agreement was tilted so heavily in the EU's favour.

That is the same Withdrawal Agreement which he both voted for and also voted to speed through the House of Commons without the usual time to scrutinise it.

So imagine his surprise when he has just discovered some small print, which ties the UK to the EU's debts.

He tweeted: "Whilst the UK wants to have a good trade relationship with the EU as a sovereign state, the EU has different ideas. They want our money and they want to stop us being a competitor. The Withdrawal Agreement (WA) we signed last year sadly helps them.

"To avoid their own budget black hole, the EU gets £39billion as a “divorce payment” from us, reflecting our share of the current EU budget. But it gets worse. Buried in the fine print, unnoticed by many, is the fact we remain hooked into the EU’s loan book.

"You can't be half in the EU & half out, the problem is the WA. It costs too much & it denies us true national independence. This WA giving the EU future control over us has to go. Now Britain faces a £160billion EU loans bill AFTER Brexit."

James O'Brien examined Iain Duncan Smith's tweets
James O'Brien examined Iain Duncan Smith's tweets. Picture: PA / LBC

James did not hold back in his criticism of Mr Duncan Smith.

He said: "Of all the Brexit bonkersness, this is one of the choicest morsels of utter idiocy.

"It's the inability to realise how stupid he is that essentially explains Iain Duncan Smith's entire life.

"Anybody with an iota of intelligence would be too embarrassed to take public office if they realised how little intelligence they had. But he's got so little intelligence, he thinks he's clever.

"That is really at the root of so much of what's gone on in British and American politics in recent years."

Watch his full monologue at the top of the page.

