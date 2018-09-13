James O'Brien's Important Message To Conservatives Over Hungary Support

James O'Brien had this important message to Conservatives who criticised Labour's anti-Semitism problem: Your support of a fascist regime is just as bad.

Conservative MPs were the only governing right-wing party in western Europe to support Hungary's far-right in the European Union vote.

And James felt this needed far more attention than it received.

Speaking on his LBC show, James said: "Anybody from the Conservative Party or from the ranks of supporters who has made hay over the Labour Party's very real and present problems with anti-Semitic members.

"Anybody who professed tocare about the anti-Semitism of some of Jeremy Corbyn's supporters who is not up in absolute arms about what their own party have just done in the European Parliament is a hypocrite, a liar and a fraud and you know more about the welfare of Jewish people than you do about the welfare of, off the top of my head, the poor, the disabled or the unemployed.

"This is incredible, what these Conservative MEPs have done.

"But Brexit Britain has become such a warped and horrible place that it doesn't garner anything like the attention that it should. In fact I'd go as far as to suggest that Conservative MEPs voting to essentially support a fascistic regime in the European Parliament will garner less attention from the once great British media than one idiot hurling unjustifiable abuse ofJacob Rees-Mogg's children yesterday."