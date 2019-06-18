James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Brexit Poll Of Conservative Members

A poll of Conservative members showed they are willing to sacrifice Scotland, Northern Ireland and even their own party to ensure Brexit happens. This is James O'Brien's reaction to the poll.

A YouGov poll of Conservative members suggested that 63% would want Brexit to happen, even if it led to Scotland leaving the UK, while 59% felt the same about Northern Ireland.

54% wanted Brexit to happen even if it meant the Conservative Party was destroyed.

Speaking on his LBC show after reading the poll, James said: "Conservative Party members would sacrifice the integrity of the United Kingdom and the existence of their own party for Brexit. But they would rather call it off than let Jeremy Corbyn become Prime Minister.

James O'Brien in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"If you listen to this programme with an open mind, you'll be utterly unsurprised by this. You have heard people in this category.

"You have heard people say 'I don't mind if my child loses his job'. You have heard people saying 'There will be economic damage, I voted for it'. You have heard people saying 'I voted for no deal' despite the fact that the very phrase no deal didn't enter the public discourse until October 2016.

"You have heard people queue up on this programme to lie to themselves. And once you start lying to themselves, all bets are off as far as rational analysis goes."

