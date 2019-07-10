James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Sir Kim Darroch's Resignation

James O'Brien asked how Sir Kim Darroch's resignation after being hounded out of his job has been the UK regaining our sovereignty.

The UK's ambassador to the US has stood down after memos in which he called Donald Trump "inept" and "incompetent" were leaked.

President Trump responded by calling him "wacky" and a "very stupid guy", saying he would no longer work with the diplomat.

And speaking on his LBC show immediately after the news broke, James O'Brien said: "So this is what sovereignty meant then?

"Remember when Brexit fell apart so completely that all that was left was a ludicrous claim that all that was left was to reclaim our sovereignty.

"Even I never thought that if you looked up sovereignty in the Brexit dictionary, it would say complete and abject subservience to Washington and the man-child President.

"Sir Kim Darroch, Her Majesty's ambassador to Washington, has resigned after calling the President insecure, to which the President responded by calling him wacky and pompous and stupid.

"So at least we can all conclude with absolute certainty that Donald Trump is not remotely insecure at all."

