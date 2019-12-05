Brexit Party resignations: James O'Brien and Theo Usherwood's instant reaction

This is James O'Brien's instant reaction to the announcement by leading Brexit Party MEPs that they are quitting the party and urging voters to back the Conservatives.

The four, including Jacob Rees-Mogg's sister Anunnziata, stated it is the best way to get Brexit done.

LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood was at the press conference and revealed the details of the announcement.

And James's immediate response was asking: "Would you be terribly offended if I suggested this wasn't quite as important as some of the media coverage is suggesting?

"I can't speculate unduly on parliamentary arithmetic, but it feels more like another story about process than policy."

James O'Brien responded to the latest Brexit Party news. Picture: PA / LBC

Theo told him: "In elections, isn't there usually a divergence between the issues that matter to people and then the issues that politicians say matter to people.

"Often it might be in the interest of certain political parties to say that something is really important but it's not particularly important.

"But they know it's often quite effective in getting people to vote in a certain way on a particular issue that doesn't necessarily affect their lives, while ignoring issues that do affect their day-to-day lives."

