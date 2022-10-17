‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor

17 October 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 16:52

By Hannah Holland

In this scathing monologue, James O'Brien claims Liz Truss can add 'disloyalty to idiocy and cowardice' on her prime-ministerial CV.

Narrating the Prime Minister's rise to prominence, James O'Brien began by highlighting that Liz Truss “got away with murder during those hustings”.

He added: “The promises she made - this is where is gets interesting - she then kept.

“I don’t know that anyone was expecting that to happen so quickly. She kept them all."

James then described how Kwasi Kwarteng stood up, with Liz Truss’ “fingerprints all over his speech” and “kept all of the promises she made to become Prime Minister and did so within days of getting through the doors of Downing Street".

“From one angle this is great - this is politicians actually keeping their promises. This is politicians actually doing exactly what it says on the tin."

Continuing, James said: “In one way, it’s a good thing because the promises she kept were a pile of poo. And they did exactly what Rishi Sunak said they were gonna’ do and sent the pound into freewill and the markets into retreat."

“And all of this was fewer than four weeks ago… fewer than 28 days ago.”

James then moved to “the current chapter” which saw Liz Truss “jettisoning the man who kept the promises that made her Prime Minister."

Liz Truss sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the mini-Budget received significant backlash. The Prime Minister swiftly announced his replacement as Jeremy Hunt, who was eliminated in the first ballot of the Tory leadership bid.

In a major U-turn, Jeremy Hunt today confirmed that all of the tax cuts announced in the original mini-Budget are to be reversed.

READ MORE: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng after Chancellor rushes back from US for crisis talks following disastrous mini Budget

READ MORE: New mini budget 2022 explained: Tax cuts and updates revealed

Poking fun at the Prime Minister’s confusing actions, James added: “I’m Liz Truss, I made loads of promises. Kwasi Kwarteng, who nobody voted for to become chancellor, then stood up and kept all the promises that I made."

“It’s all gone horribly wrong, therefore Kwasi Kwarteng, here’s the door.”

“You can just add disloyalty to idiocy and cowardice in the list of things at the top of Liz Truss’ prime-ministerial CV”, James said.

He added that “she replaces him with Jeremy Hunt” who then “within days of getting the job, announces the abandonment of every single promise she made to get elected and then kept”.

“With the plan being what? To keep her in the job?”, he asked.

“Or to just literally leave her sitting in the corner, like little Lizzy Horner, no longer allowed to influence anything, utterly removed from the reigns of power, prime minister in name only, a cipher in the decision-making process, an irrelevance around the cabinet table.

“Whilst Jeremy Hunt, arguably one of the worst secretary of state’s for health we’ve ever had, while Jeremy Hunt is charged with restoring stability to the markets, to the economy.”

James asked: “What was his master plan for restoring stability? What was his master plan for rescuing the situation? What were the original ideas he came up with that nobody had ever come up with before?”

“Well, there weren’t any”, he answered before adding, “he very simply undid everything that she did. Everything.”

“It’s like a ventriloquist sacking the dummy for saying the wrong thing. The dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It’s like Keith Harris sacked Orville because Orville said something that didn’t go down very well with the audience.”

James said, “And now Jeremy Hunt is there. You don’t need a ventriloquist anymore because he’s doing whatever the hell he wants and she can’t touch him.”

“So who is currently governing the country? Who’s in charge?

“Answer - not Liz Truss, who doesn’t have a mandate anyway but was at least elected by the members of the Conservative party who fell for her nonsense about Brexit and lapped up all her promises to do exactly what she did which brought the country to it’s knees.”

“From every imaginable angle, this is a destruction, a corruption, a demolition of almost everything that matters”, James lamented.

“The bloke essentially in charge is the first bloke to be shown the door by MPs when he threw his hat into the leadership ring just three months ago.

“And he’s now in charge.

"He is essentially holding Liz Truss hostage. She sits in there, holding up a copy of today’s Times, begging for the ransom to be paid.

“But there is no ransom that can be paid because she is toast. She is over. She is finished”, James concluded.

“And all of this, every single syllable of this, was entirely and utterly unnecessary. Every single bit of it was avoidable.

“But became inevitable when we decided that reality didn’t matter, that unicorns did exist and that the sunlit uplands of Brexit were just over the horizon.”

READ MORE: Hunt meets Truss at Chequers hours after Chancellor insists PM 'still in charge'

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'

Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

‘This is deliberate’: James O’Brien challenges the ‘enormous queue snaking through London’

commonwealth

The Commonwealth is at risk according to caller who says the nations are in common but the wealth is in the UK

James and queue

The monarchy is using the queues to Westminster Hall as ‘good PR’ caller says

James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in Eastenders

James O'Brien reacts as Tory MP slams Brexit mention in EastEnders

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party scandal

James O'Brien's ferocious assessment of Downing Street party saga

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

'How stupid does he think you are?': James O'Brien eviscerates Jacob Rees-Mogg

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien: PM is top of a pyramid 'infected' with his contempt for the rules

James O'Brien dismantles caller who voted Tory over 'political correctness'

James O'Brien dismantles caller who said Labour's red wall was lost over 'political correctness'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

10 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

1 month ago

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears
Jeremy Hunt speaking

Who is Jeremy Hunt? Everything you need to know about new Chancellor

Abigail White. Picture: Instagram/Abigail White

Only Fans model accused of murdering her boyfriend only picked up knife to 'scare him', court hears
Manchester United star in court (left) and on the pitch (right)

Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault
Jeremy Hunt addressing the Commons with Liz Truss

Liz Truss leaves the Commons just minutes after arriving, as Jeremy Hunt announces overhaul of her budget
Protestors from Animal Rebellion stage milk pours across the UK. Picture: PA

Four protestors arrested after milk poured on the floor of Marks and Spencer

Allegations Lord Mountbatten (l) abused a boy in Belfast childrens home (r) to be heard in court

Child abuse allegations against Queen's cousin Lord Mountbatten to be heard in Belfast court
Liz Truss as prime minister outside number 10

When did Liz Truss become Prime Minister? And why do MPs want her to resign?

Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments

Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash