James O'Brien brands caller "cleverer than me" after free speech observation

6 March 2020, 15:10

James O'Brien dubbed this caller cleverer than him after he made an insightful observation about the fate of free speech after Amber Rudd was disallowed to speak at Oxford University.

Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has hit out at Oxford University students who cancelled her talk 30 minutes before she was meant to speak at an event marking International Women's Day.

The caller Sam said he was "pretty annoyed" at the "de-platforming" of Ms Rudd because "when you ban someone like Amber Rudd coming who is a legitimate politician, what you do is close the opportunity really...to disinvite people who shouldn't be given a platform."

He said that people who shouldn't be given a platform will now be emboldened by her being banned.

"[The media] are going to make it a free speech issue. Trump's now signed a bill in universities in America that you have to let people speak."

James understood, "By banning her you give ammunition to the liars and the racists and they'll use that ammunition to give liars and racists the platform to speak."

Sam agreed that prejudiced people, like Katie Hopkins, "will be all over this."

"So they use Amber Rudd being disinvited from a party to argue that Eugène Terre'Blanche should be given a professorship," James said, and made the exception to give this caller a round of applause outside of Mystery Hour.

Comments

Loading...

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid dismantles caller's argument

Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller's argument: "We're importing problems we didn't used to have"

5 days ago

The home secretary has come under fire for alleged bullying

Matt Frei speaks to former civil service head after bullying allegations

6 days ago

"There's a disconnect between GP and 111 advice", says dad of son tested for coronavirus

"There's a disconnect between GP and 111 advice", says dad of son tested for coronavirus

6 days ago

LBC Latest

Andrew Castle spoke to the man who is creating the diagnostic test for coronavirus

Coronavirus: The man who is creating a brand new test for diagnosing COVID-19
A patient in Milton Keynes has reportedly died from coronavirus

'Second UK coronavirus death' as worldwide cases surge past 100,000
Pictures of empty supermarket shelves have flooded social media

Coronavirus panic buying as stockpilers clear shop shelves

James O'Brien's reaction to the "staggering" report of Tory party Islamophobia

James O'Brien's reaction to the "staggering" report of Tory party Islamophobia