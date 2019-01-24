James O'Brien Takes On Caller Who Says Airbus Won't Leave UK

24 January 2019, 11:13 | Updated: 24 January 2019, 11:16

The CEO of Airbus said today they would consider leaving the UK after Brexit. When this caller insisted Airbus would never leave, James O'Brien demanded to know why he knew more than the CEO of the company.

Tom Enders, the chief executive of the aeroplane manufacturers, released a statement labelling Brexit a disgrace and threatening to move their company out of the UK.

Brexit-supporting Steve in Gloucester called James O'Brien to dismiss their claim - and it didn't go well, as he ended up arguing that Brexit would make the UK worse for business.

He said: "I can't see Airbus, who have invested billions into this country, just going in on a Monday morning after we've left Europe and say 'Right, we're leaving'. It isn't going to happen."

When James asked why the CEO of Airbus would be claiming that if it's not true, Steve responded: "Because they don't want to Brexit. They want to scare people into not going through with it."

James asked why so many companies were against Brexit and Steve said: "Because it is probably commercially better for them. It is better with a free-trade agreement."

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands talking to Steve
James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands talking to Steve. Picture: LBC

It was then that James had the killer question.

"So why are you in favour of making it worse for British businesses then?" he asked.

Watch the full, fascinating call at the top of the page.

