James O'Brien's Caller Shows How Alt-Right Propaganda Can Skew Views On Immigrants

This caller claimed the reason that the US are right to lock immigrant children up in cages is because of "George Soros' plan" - and James O'Brien says that's proof of the toxic results of the alt-right propaganda.

Tricia called LBC to try to justify Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrants from their children and keep the youngsters in a cage before they are put into care.

After Tricia backed the US plan, James asked her to explain to a Guatemalan teenager why they were currently split from their mum and held in a metal cage.

Her response was originally that some Americans they had spoken to had to do four jobs because of immigration. James pointed out the flaw in the alt-right logic: "I thought the immigrants took all the jobs?"

James O'Brien had a fiery exchange with Tricia. Picture: LBC

Tricia's next attempt: "There are children in this country that Americans are more concerned about, talking about Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans.

James told her: "That's the alt-right propaganda to try to make Americans reject socialised healthcare because rich people don't want poor people getting treated. Charlie Gard has nothing to do with that Guatemalan teenager."

He asked her to explain one more time. This time, Tricia said it was the parents' fault for bringing them to the country illegally. When James told her they did that because the risk in moving is lower than the risk in staying, she insisted: "No, there's a globalist agenda. George Soros is funding it to get rid of all the borders.

"You know that as well as I do."

James ended with a zinger. Watch the video at the top of the page for the full, fiery exchange.